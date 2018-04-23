 Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months? - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months? – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment


BellaNaija

Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months?
Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has revealed that he's being impersonated. The actor wrote on his Instagram that an impostor has been working in his place for months. His colleagues and others have failed to notice, he added. The actor continued that
