Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months? — Nigeria Today

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has revealed that he’s being impersonated.

The actor wrote on his Instagram that an impostor has been working in his place for months.

His colleagues and others have failed to notice, he added.

The actor continued that while he’s currently in Dubai, the impersonator is currently in a movie set in Lagos. He wrote:

IMPOSTOR ALERT!

Someone has been impersonating me for months now! I don’t understand how my colleagues and others did not find this out asap and continued to work with the fraud. I am out here in #Dubai but he’s currently on a movie set in Lagos filming with a director that I thought knew me well!

THIS IS CRAZY! Concerted efforts are underway to apprehend whoever the impostor is and bring him to feel the full weight of the law. Updates soon!

