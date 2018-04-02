Range Rover out with first full-size luxury SUV coupé — Nigeria Today

Range Rover out with first full-size luxury SUV coupé

Nearly 50 years ago, Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with the introduction of the Range Rover. Now it’s defining a new genre with the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé: the limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupé.

Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, SV Coupé is an exemplar of Range Rover design, craftsmanship and capability. It features a seductive body allied to the next-generation of cabin luxury – with the peerless all-terrain ability expected from Range Rover. No more than 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide – with a small number of units reserved for customers in Land Rover’s sub-Sahara Africa markets.

Beautiful proportions with a powerful stance give SV Coupé unrivalled on-road presence. The signature floating roof, continuous waist and tapering tail are instantly recognizable Range Rover DNA, yet are expressed in a unique way for this exclusive addition to the Range Rover family.

SV Coupé’s purity of line is perfectly complemented by elegant power-close doors with frameless glass. In combination with the panoramic roof, light floods into the cabin, accentuating the relaxed, sophisticated and contemporary ambience.

Enhanced luxury and exquisite craftsmanship extends inside too, with semi-aniline leather front seats bringing Range Rover’s already premium interior to a new level of luxury: accommodation comparable to private jets and yachts. Their gradated diamond quilt design is unique to SV Coupé.

Each SV Coupé will be hand-assembled to the client’s personal specification by the fastidious experts at the SVO Technical Centre in the UK – a first for Range Rover.

SV Coupé is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a 165mph top speed. Powered by an exhilarating 416kW 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, the most powerful engine ever placed in a full-size Range Rover, means SV Coupé hits 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The suspension is tuned to provide a more driver-focused edge than the standard Range Rover, with a ride height lowered by 8mm, but will remain composed and comfortable at all times. Plus, the SV Coupé loses none of Range Rover’s legendary all-terrain ability, with 900mm maximum wading depth – and a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. Here are some unique details:

Compelling design. With the exception of the bonnet and lower tailgate, all of the two-door SV Coupé’s aluminium exterior panels are new, as are the front and rear bumpers. A new two-part grille features Brunel Metallic rear mesh overlaid with Bright Chrome front mesh and a Satin Indus Silver metal surround, while Bright Chrome/Black Knurled Range Rover bonnet and tailgate script is handcrafted in the Birmingham Jewellery Quarter.

Pixel-laser LED headlights with 144 LEDs and four laser diodes provide five times higher luminance than standard LED lights on Laser Supplementary High Beam – over 500m, operational above 80km/h when no other lights are detected.

Sublime paintwork. Eight body colours are available, in gloss or satin effects, four offered for the first time on Range Rover: Constellation, Parallax, Liquesence and Obsidian; and four from the SV Premium Palette: Ethereal, Flux, Valloire, and Desire. The Liquesence option brings liquid metal finish to Range Rover for the first time. SV Coupé clients can also specify one of four exclusive duo-tone gloss Contour Graphic options: Valloire/Flux, Valloire/Ethereal, Parallax/Ethereal, Obsidian/Desire.

