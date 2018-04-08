 Ranieri: I Will Be At Nantes Next Year — Nigeria Today
Ranieri: I Will Be At Nantes Next Year

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Claudio Ranieri, who has previously shown an interest in the Italy job, has stated he will not leave Nantes next season.

The former Leicester City manager is listed with, Conte, Ancelotti and Mancini, following the sacking of Gian Piero Ventura.

Ranieri had earlier stated he would quit his role at Nantes, if a role in Italy opened up.

“I’m under contract with Nantes,” he told Canal+ after a 2-1 defeat to Monaco.

“The media say one day I’m going to Italy, another to Nice.

“I’ll be at Nantes next year, because I have a two-year contract with them.”

