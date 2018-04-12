Ransomware shifts focus from holding passwords hostage to hijacking your PC — Nigeria Today

Ransomware shifts focus from holding passwords hostage to hijacking your PC

This cryptocurrency ransomware website wanted a Bitcoin donation in exchange for not leaking your password, but users found that they could just as easily change their affected password.

The post Ransomware shifts focus from holding passwords hostage to hijacking your PC appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

