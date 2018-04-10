Rape: a better legal system is needed - Irish Times — Nigeria Today

Rape: a better legal system is needed – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Rape: a better legal system is needed
Irish Times
There is something seriously wrong when only 10 per cent of rape victims report the crime to the Garda and just eight per cent of those cases result in court convictions. The reasons are varied, according to research, ranging from cultural attitudes in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!