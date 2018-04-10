 Rape: Dark blood was coming out of victim, doctor tells court - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Rape: Dark blood was coming out of victim, doctor tells court – Vanguard

Lagos—A prosecution witness, Dr. Oyebimpe Oyeleke, in the ongoing trial of Sulaiman Femi, who allegedly raped his 13-year-old sister-in-law, told a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere that there was dark blood coming out of the victim's private part
