Rapper Cardi B Pregnant with First Child — Nigeria Today

Rapper Cardi B Pregnant with First Child

Cardi B is pregnant! The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper will be having her first child with Migos rapper Offset. She revealed this to the world when she performed at Saturday Night Live which was hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, in a white bodycon gown with her baby bump on display for all to see. To combat the […]

