Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend – Nigeria Today



Nigeria Today Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend

Nigeria Today

American hip hop star, J-Cole who dropped his 5th studio album 'KOD” just last week, has touched down Nigeria, following an event he's billed to perform alongside other artistes. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. Jermaine Lamarr Cole …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

