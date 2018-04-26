 Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


American hip hop star, J-Cole who dropped his 5th studio album ‘KOD” just last week, has touched down Nigeria, following an event he’s billed to perform alongside other artistes.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Jermaine Lamarr Cole touched down at the Murtala Muhammed international airport Wednesday night.

He is set to headline the Castle Lite Unlocks concert scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel on Friday 27th April, 2018 with performances from other Nigerian superstars like MI, Davido, Falz, Ycee and others.

Leave a Comment…


comments


The post Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.