Miguel Díaz-Canel: Cuba selects first non-Castro president since Fidel - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Miguel Díaz-Canel: Cuba selects first non-Castro president since Fidel
The Guardian
Díaz-Canel's transition aims to ensure the country's single-party system outlasts the ageing men who created it. Associated Press. Thu 19 Apr 2018 00.29 EDT Last modified on Thu 19 Apr 2018 04.00 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share via …
Cubans in Florida Have Waited Years to Bid Goodbye to the Castros. But No One Is Celebrating.
What does the end of the Castro era mean for tourists?
Miguel Díaz-Canel: The man succeeding the Castros
