Raymond Domenech, Rigobert Song, Lothar Matthaus Among Cameroon Head Coach Applicants — Nigeria Today

Raymond Domenech, Rigobert Song, Lothar Matthaus Among Cameroon Head Coach Applicants

Former France coach Raymond Domenech and German World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus are among the more than 70 coaches who have applied for the vacant Cameroon national team coach position.

Other well-known names to apply are Carlos Queiroz, the former Manchester United assistant coach, and Rigobert Song, the ex-Cameroon captain who has been coaching the national development team.

Cameroon are looking for a new coach less than a year before they defend their African Nations Cup title as tournament hosts.

Belgium’s Hugo Broos led Cameroon to the 2017 African title in Gabon in February last year but was fired 10 months later after Cameroon failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Cameroon Football Federation spokesman Simon Lyonga confirmed the list of applicants.

Others include Tom Saintfiet, Alain Giresse, and Philippe Troussier, all coaches with experience of working in Africa. There were 31 Cameroonians who applied for the job.

