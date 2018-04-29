RBA Clinging to Rates Ammo Sees Reprieve From Australian Tax Cuts - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

RBA Clinging to Rates Ammo Sees Reprieve From Australian Tax Cuts – Bloomberg
RBA Clinging to Rates Ammo Sees Reprieve From Australian Tax Cuts
Australian lawmakers mired in red ink have looked to the central bank to tide over the economy for almost a decade. The roles are set to reverse. With the central bank determined to preserve the last of its interest-rate ammunition at Tuesday's meeting …
Economist warns revenue surge may not last
Turnbull in best position to offer tax cuts in nine years
Coalition can afford only snack-sized tax cuts
