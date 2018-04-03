RE: Press Statement On “Looters” List – By Femi Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today

RE: Press Statement On “Looters” List – By Femi Fani-Kayode

President Muhammadu Buhari It has been brought to my attention that my name was placed in what the Federal Government of Nigeria describes as its “looters list”. I wish to make it abundatly clear that this is nonsensical and utterly shameful and I hereby reiterate the fact that I am totally innocent of any wrongdoing. […]

The post RE: Press Statement On “Looters” List – By Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

