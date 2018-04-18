 Reading culture in Nigeria, work in progress – Ibhaze - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Reading culture in Nigeria, work in progress – Ibhaze – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Reading culture in Nigeria, work in progress – Ibhaze
New Telegraph Newspaper
Olunosen Louisa Ibhaze is a Nigerian writer and poet who refers to herself as a “Simple Esan Girl”. She has two published novels Truly, Deeply and Authentic Mama, a children's story, Dayo's Lesson, and others. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.