ReadyToBeatMalaria! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Bill Gates, Prince Charles at Malaria Summit in London - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

#ReadyToBeatMalaria! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Bill Gates, Prince Charles at Malaria Summit in London – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
#ReadyToBeatMalaria! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Bill Gates, Prince Charles at Malaria Summit in London
BellaNaija
Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie gave a speech at the Malaria Summit on Wednesday, 18th of April,in London, England. The Malaria Summit was held to urge Commonwealth leaders to commit to halve cases of malaria across the Commonwealth within the …
Rwanda commits to halve malaria cases in five years
United Kingdom pledges cash for Commonwealth education, urges malaria fight
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!