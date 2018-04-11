Real Madrid Complete Signing Of Teenage Fluminense Striker Ramon de Araujo Siqueira — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid Complete Signing Of Teenage Fluminense Striker Ramon de Araujo Siqueira

Real Madrid have completed a deal for 19-year-old Fluminense striker Ramon de Araujo Siqueira

The teenage striker is believed to have caught the eye of Los Blancos and other clubs when he scored a brace in the Sao Paulo Cup two years ago.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Ramon will join Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team, next season after passing a medical in Madrid, and was given a tour of the club’s facilities on Monday.

The report goes on to claim that that the deal will initially take the form of a loan until 2019 with an option to buy valued at €5m (£4.4m).

