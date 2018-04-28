Real Madrid vs Leganes: Ronaldo, Ramos out of LaLiga clash - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid vs Leganes: Ronaldo, Ramos out of LaLiga clash – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Real Madrid vs Leganes: Ronaldo, Ramos out of LaLiga clash
Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been left out of the squad to face Leganes in their LaLiga fixture. Manager Zinedine Zidane has given the 33-year-old time off, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich …
