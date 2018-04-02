Juventus vs Real Madrid: Modric reveals Bale's biggest rival in Zidane's team - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Modric reveals Bale’s biggest rival in Zidane’s team – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Modric reveals Bale's biggest rival in Zidane's team
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has claimed that Isco is Gareth Bale's biggest rival in Zinedine Zidane's team. Modric was speaking to the press ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final clash at Juventus. The Croatian made a case for …
Guillem Balague's Champions League preview: Juventus v Real Madrid and Barcelona v Roma
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Gareth Bale will NOT start for THIS reason – Guillem Balague
Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane told to make Gareth Bale decision in Champions League clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!