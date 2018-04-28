 Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Real rest Ronaldo for Leganes ahead of Bayern return leg
Vanguard
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gave Cristiano Ronaldo a day off on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring his team's
Ronaldo, Ramos, Varane rested at LeganesSuperSport
Real Madrid news: Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema sent message by Zinedine ZidaneExpress.co.uk
Is Real Madrid v Leganes on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and OddsCaughtOffside
KickOff.com –Sports Mole –Playing for 90 –Sport360
all 171 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.