 Real-world consequences at stake in Trump's Russian roulette - CNN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Real-world consequences at stake in Trump’s Russian roulette – CNN

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Real-world consequences at stake in Trump's Russian roulette
CNN
(CNN) Fifteen months into Donald Trump's presidency, the United States finds itself on the cusp of a grave constitutional emergency at home — and closer to stumbling into direct conflict with Russia than at any time since the Cold War. It's a moment
In Russia, a 'Special Highway' Helps the Privileged Avoid TrafficNew York Times
Trump signals strikes against Syria, lays into Assad ally RussiaEyewitness News
Trump's new tough line on Russia raises risksFinancial Times
BBC News –The Independent –The Sydney Morning Herald –NPR
all 362 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.