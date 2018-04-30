Reconciliation key to peace in Benue – Nigerians in Europe tell FG - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Reconciliation key to peace in Benue – Nigerians in Europe tell FG – Vanguard
|
P.M. News
|
Reconciliation key to peace in Benue – Nigerians in Europe tell FG
Vanguard
Mr Dozie Ugochukwu , President African Diaspora Council of Switzerland told Newsmen that there was an urgent need for government to institute a sincere peace building process among stakeholders. “Clashes between herdsmen and farmers have been lingering …
