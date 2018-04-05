 Reconstituted MPC votes to retain monetary rates [Full text of communique] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Reconstituted MPC votes to retain monetary rates [Full text of communique]

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, ended its maiden meeting on Wednesday with a unanimous decision to keep the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, at 14 per cent, the Cash Reserve Ratio, CRR, at 22.5 per cent, Liquidity Ratio, LR, at 30.0 per cent, and the asymmetric corridor at […]

Reconstituted MPC votes to retain monetary rates [Full text of communique]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.