Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia - The National — Nigeria Today

Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia – The National
|
The National
|
Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia
The National
Primera Liga leaders Barcelona broke the Spanish record for unbeaten league matches as they defeated Valencia 2-1 to make it 39 games without defeat on Saturday. The Catalans have now gone over a year since they lost a league game – against Malaga …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!