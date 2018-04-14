Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia - The National — Nigeria Today

Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia – The National



The National Record-breaking Barcelona inspired by Luis Suarez as they beat Valencia

The National

Primera Liga leaders Barcelona broke the Spanish record for unbeaten league matches as they defeated Valencia 2-1 to make it 39 games without defeat on Saturday. The Catalans have now gone over a year since they lost a league game – against Malaga …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

