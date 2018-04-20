Record Label Boss & CEO of Dilly Motors Dilly Umenyiora reportedly Arrested — Nigeria Today

Record Label Boss & CEO of Dilly Motors Dilly Umenyiora reportedly Arrested

According to reports from LIB and a video footage shared on her Instagram page, Okwudili Umenyiora who is the CEO of Dilly Motors and label boss of Eric Many Entertainment, has been arrested.

The official details around the arrest have not been made public yet.

Dilly Umenyiora was reportedly picked up by the Nigerian Police outside of his gym this Friday evening, 20th of April. He was reportedly taken to Alagbon Police Station to give his statement.

Eric Many Entertainment is the record label that signed Nigerian pop star Runtown and in the past couple of months there have been legal actions taken by both parties over the dissolution of Runtown’s contract.

