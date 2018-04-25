 Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Records fail to support Mantsoe’s claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide – SowetanLIVE Sunday World

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


SowetanLIVE Sunday World

Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
FILE PICTURE: Sandile Mantsoe, the man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena appears in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court. Image: Naledi Shange. Occurrence books from Sandton Skye‚ dating back to two months before Karabo Mokoena's death‚ have
Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo attempted suicideTimes LIVE
Karabo Mokoena murder accused pointed out body dumping siteMail & Guardian
State disputes Mantsoe's claim that Mokoena committed suicideEyewitness News
Citizen –Independent Online –702
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.