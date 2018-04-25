Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Records fail to support Mantsoe’s claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide – SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo had previously tried to commit suicide
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
FILE PICTURE: Sandile Mantsoe, the man accused of killing Karabo Mokoena appears in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court. Image: Naledi Shange. Occurrence books from Sandton Skye‚ dating back to two months before Karabo Mokoena's death‚ have …
Records fail to support Mantsoe's claim that Karabo attempted suicide
Karabo Mokoena murder accused pointed out body dumping site
State disputes Mantsoe's claim that Mokoena committed suicide
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!