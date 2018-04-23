Red card — Nigeria Today

Red card

•House of Reps in order on law to compel Discos to provide prepaid meters

WITH the move by the House of Representatives to proscribe the issuance of estimated bills to consumers by electricity distribution companies (Discos), the ding-dong battle between the electricity distribution companies and their ill-served consumers may have entered another tumultuous phase. In a twist to the lingering dispute over arbitrary billing practices and the continuing failure of Discos to supply their customers with pre-paid meters, the House of Representatives last week served notice of an amendment to the Power Sector Reform Act.

Among the newly introduced sections, Section 68 captures the essence of the proposed amendment: “If a customer is not metered within 30 days after application has been duly made, the relevant electricity distribution company is prohibited from refusing to connect the customer, or disconnect the customer in the event that the customer has been connected or estimate his bills.”

The bill recommends six months imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 for officials of any of the Discos found guilty of illegal disconnection, refusal to connect a customer after application, non-metering within the 30 days of application for a pre-paid meter, and issuance of estimated bills, after the law has taken effect.

Drastic as the amendments appear to be, we must admit that they merely reflect the prevailing public anger and resentment against the notoriously extortionate practices of the electricity service providers. About five years after the new private sector owners of the distribution entities took them over from the government, very little appears to have changed. The sector retains the same old story of obsolete equipment, of antiquated business practices and criminal indifference to the cries of the consumer – all of these against the service-oriented entity that was advertised at the time of their alienation.

The development, admittedly, stokes a fresh debate as to whether what is required in the circumstance is merely to tighten the existing regulation or come up with a new one. Not least are concerns about what appears as an attempt to criminalise the failure to perform a commercial duty in an environment where nothing can be taken for granted.

For the regulator – the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) –no new law is needed. It says that there is already a regulation that deals with the matter of estimated billing and that another law on the matter may lead to a complete disorder in the industry.

As for House majority leader and sponsor of the bill, Femi Gbajabiamila, the law is essentially about removing the current discretion allowed NERC under which the Discos have taken shelter to abdicate their responsibility.

Given current realities, we agree with the sponsor that the amendment is now somewhat overdue.

First, only NERC can afford to pretend that the situation in which the Discos are allowed to play the tyrant while the regulator assumes the role of handmaiden is anything but a state of anarchy. Second, to the extent that the proposed amendment imposes no extraordinary demands on the Discos beyond what can be deemed as equitable in law and tariff practices, the premises of the proposed amendment would remain hard to fault. In other words, what the proposed amendment seeks is merely to restore balance and equity into the relations between the service providers on one hand and the consumer on the other.

Third, that the issue at stake which ordinarily falls within the purview of NERC has lingered for so long; to the point that it is being escalated by the lawmakers is itself a measure of how toothless the regulator has itself become, hence the ineffectuality of the regulations. At best, the law would merely relieve it of the duty that it has been unable to perform effectively.

Whichever way it goes, it is expected that Nigerians would in due course have their say at the public hearing whenever the National Assembly decides to bring it up. In the end, the issue isn’t so much about errant players being committed to the jailhouse; rather, it is about practical actions to ensure that the Discos truly live up to their obligations; that the electricity consumer is made to derive full value for every kobo passed as electricity bill.

