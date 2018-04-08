Red On Red!! See Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Red Suit Got Nigerians Talking On Twitter — Nigeria Today

Red On Red!! See Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Red Suit Got Nigerians Talking On Twitter
Twitter users reacts about Ebuka’s dressing tonight. He wore red through out like he’s a red ranger or he works at an abattoir
The post Red On Red!! See Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Red Suit Got Nigerians Talking On Twitter appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!