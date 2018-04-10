 Redmond woman charged with murdering wife - Redmond Reporter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Redmond woman charged with murdering wife – Redmond Reporter

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Redmond Reporter

Redmond woman charged with murdering wife
Redmond Reporter
Aterraka Scotland is a suspect in the April 3 homicide of her wife Tiffany Scotland. Photo courtesy of Redmond Police Department. King County prosecutors recently charged a Redmond woman in the murder of her wife on March 29. Aterraka Janese Scotland

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.