Reflections on the international conference to save Lake Chad - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Reflections on the international conference to save Lake Chad – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Reflections on the international conference to save Lake Chad

Daily Trust

The international conference on saving the Lake Chad was held in Abuja, Nigeria from February 25 to 28, 2018. The theme of the meeting was, “Saving the Lake Chad to revitalise the Basin's ecosystem for sustainable livelihood, security and development …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

