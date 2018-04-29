Regal By Yomi Casual 2018 Collection — Nigeria Today

Regal By Yomi Casual 2018 Collection

Nigerian fashion brand Yomi Casual is on a mission to revive the intricate embroidery after going back to it roots where it started from as the brand launches its Regal by Yomi Casual collection which highlights the unique needlework designs.

The artistic collection redefines menswear into conceptual, effervescent contemporary panache. Every unique piece communicates a different semantic, colour and identity specific to each.

The ceremonial outfits which features long tunics with jackets, and can be worn to any occasion and glamorous events, in its own matchless preserves some cultural heritage and reimagines the traditional monarch styles of the past into exquisite pieces modishly bringing embroidery into the new era.

See the collection below

Credits

Designs: @yomicasual

Photography: @ayoalasi

Talents: @ikogbonna @eddiewatsonjr

Publicist: @moafricapr

