Regional Finance Manager at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) - Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today

Regional Finance Manager at Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE) – Akwa Ibom
Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organization (WEWE), is recruiting to fill the position of: Regional Finance Manager. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a minimum of Master’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or any other related field, with at least 5 years work experience.
