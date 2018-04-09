Regional tensions soar in Syria as Trump threatens to strike and Iranians die in an attack - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Regional tensions soar in Syria as Trump threatens to strike and Iranians die in an attack – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Regional tensions soar in Syria as Trump threatens to strike and Iranians die in an attack
Washington Post
BEIRUT — The prospect of a U.S. strike on Syria in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack, coupled with a missile raid apparently carried out by Israel that killed Iranian military personnel, has underscored the risk that the conflict is on the …
US threatens 'forceful' response after Syria's alleged chemical weapons attack
News Analysis: Alleged Syrian chemical attack new flashpoint in US-Russia ties
US and Russia headed for UN clash over Syria gas attacks probe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!