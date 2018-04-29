 Registration is Open for 2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East in 2020 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Registration is Open for 2nd Solar Decathlon Middle East in 2020

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

… With Prizes Totalling Over AED20 Million for the Two Competitions Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that registration is now open for the second Solar Decathlon Middle East (SDME). SDME was created through an agreement between Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and US Department of Energy.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.