'Regulatory capture' cause of mutilated naira notes in circulation, other malfeasance by banks, says Owoh - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

‘Regulatory capture’ cause of mutilated naira notes in circulation, other malfeasance by banks, says Owoh – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
'Regulatory capture' cause of mutilated naira notes in circulation, other malfeasance by banks, says Owoh
Guardian (blog)
Commercial banks in the country may be having dominion over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), resulting in the apex bank losing the regulatory grip over them, thus paving way for a free reign of malfeasances, including the illegal re-issuance into …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!