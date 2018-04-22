 Release: Leah Sharibu’s Father Begs Social Media Users — Nigeria Today
Release: Leah Sharibu’s Father Begs Social Media Users

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Mr Nathan Sharibu, the father of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi girl still left in Boko Haram captivity, has begged social media users to stop creating confusion with fabricated news of her release. Recall that Boko Haram had on February 19 attacked the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, after which 110 […]

