Religious leaders, politicians told to spread tree planting gospel - New Vision — Nigeria Today

Religious leaders, politicians told to spread tree planting gospel – New Vision



New Vision Religious leaders, politicians told to spread tree planting gospel

New Vision

In the five-year green campaign that was launched last year, Rotary aims at planting five million trees across the country and according to Ssentamu, they have so far planted about 50,000. Rotary4 703×422. In the five-year green campaign that was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest