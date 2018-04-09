 Religious Mother Chooses To Let Her Baby Die Than To Accept Blood Transfusion — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Religious Mother Chooses To Let Her Baby Die Than To Accept Blood Transfusion

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

According to a doctor on twitter, a mother acting out of religious reasons chose to let her son die rather than accept a blood transfusion that would have saved him.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Faith or fanaticism?

The post Religious Mother Chooses To Let Her Baby Die Than To Accept Blood Transfusion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.