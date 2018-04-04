 Relocation of Ministry: Kwara Assembly summons Head of Service, 3 others - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Relocation of Ministry: Kwara Assembly summons Head of Service, 3 others – Vanguard

The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned the State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, and three other officials over the relocation of Ministry of Housing and Bureau of Lands. The House also invited the Permanent Secretaries in the state
