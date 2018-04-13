 Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes – Xinhua

KT Press

Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes
Xinhua
KIGALI, April 13 (Xinhua) — Remains of more than 50 victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi were Friday given befitting burial at Muyumbu memorial site in Rwamagana district in eastern Rwanda, on the last day of the official mourning week. The
