Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes – Xinhua
|
KT Press
|
Remains of Rwanda genocide victims get decent burial as mourning week closes
Xinhua
KIGALI, April 13 (Xinhua) — Remains of more than 50 victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi were Friday given befitting burial at Muyumbu memorial site in Rwamagana district in eastern Rwanda, on the last day of the official mourning week. The …
Rwandans urged to stay united as official mourning week ends
Rwanda's Aegis Trust Gets Global Award for Fight against Genocide
World 'must nurture the courage to care – and the resolve to act,' says UN chief, reflecting on 1994 genocide …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!