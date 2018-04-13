Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation ... - One Green Planet — Nigeria Today

Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation … – One Green Planet
One Green Planet
Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation …
One Green Planet
The world says farewell to Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick, a conservation icon and pioneer for African wildlife, whose impact lives on through the charity she founded, The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and the orphan elephants she raised, now living back …
Founder of Kenya's iconic 'elephant orphanage' dies aged 83
Daphne passed away after a long battle with breast cancer
Leading Kenyan Conservationist Daphne Sheldrick Dies of Cancer
