 Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation ... - One Green Planet — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation … – One Green Planet

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


One Green Planet

Remembering Dame Daphne Sheldrick, the Pioneer Who Saved Hundreds of Elephants and Changed Conservation …
One Green Planet
The world says farewell to Dr. Dame Daphne Sheldrick, a conservation icon and pioneer for African wildlife, whose impact lives on through the charity she founded, The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and the orphan elephants she raised, now living back
Founder of Kenya's iconic 'elephant orphanage' dies aged 83News24
Daphne passed away after a long battle with breast cancerThe Standard
Leading Kenyan Conservationist Daphne Sheldrick Dies of CancerU.S. News & World Report
San Francisco Chronicle
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.