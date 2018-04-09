Remitano Becomes Latest Crypto Company to Introduce BCH Support — Nigeria Today

Remitano Becomes Latest Crypto Company to Introduce BCH Support

Remitano, an escrowed peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency marketplace and remittance services providers, has recently integrated support for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) across its platform. Remitano currently operates in over half a dozen different countries.

Bitcoin Cash now Supported by Remitano

Seychelles-based peer-to-peer trading platform and cryptocurrency remittance provider, Remitano, recently adopted Bitcoin Cash. The company has praised BCH’s low fees and utility as a means of exchange.

Remitano co-founder, Dung Huynh, stated “While Bitcoin has been suffering from high transaction fees, Bitcoin Cash offers a far cheaper transaction fee. It can, therefore, be more easily used as daily, P2P electronic cash.”

Remitano currently operates in the United States, Australia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Vietnam, Cambodia, and China. Remitano charges trading fees of 0.5%. As of this writing, Remitano supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash. Remitano is owned by Babylon Solutions Limited.

“We believe that Bitcoin Cash can foster crypto payment to the next level and are therefore proud to be the first major P2P exchange that offers this to our users,” said Mr. Huynh.

Bitcoin Cash Support Grows

Bitcoin Cash has recently enjoyed uptake among a number of notable companies operating in the cryptocurrency industry.

Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi-based brokerage, ADS Securities, announced the launch of Bitcoin Cash contracts-for-difference (CFD) trading on its platform. The company announced the introduction of BCH trading alongside the launch of Litecoin and Ripple CFDs also.

Another significant recent example of BCH adoption is Trezor’s indication that efforts are being made by the hardware wallet manufacturer to support Bitcoin Cash’s new Cashaddr address format. In a tweet criticizing Bitcoin Cash for failing to address the similarities between the address formats used by BCH and BTC, Trezor’s co-founder stated that “Cashaddr support is in standard development process and it’ll be ready when done.”

At the end of March, text messaging platform Cointext announced the introduction of a service allowing users to send Bitcoin Cash via text message without being connected to the internet. Schiff Gold – a bullion company owned by economist, gold bug, and notorious bitcoin skeptic, Peter Schiff, also recently announced that it would accept payments in the form of BCH through Bitpay.

Bitcoin Cash is currently expected to fork again on May 15, 2018. The fork will see the maximum block size increased to “32 MB”, in addition to the implementation of “several bitcoin script operation codes.”

Do you think low fees will continue to drive Bitcoin Cash adoption? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Images courtesy of Shutterstock

