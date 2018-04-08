Remy Ma congratulates Cardi B on her pregnancy reveal — Nigeria Today

Remy Ma congratulates Cardi B on her pregnancy reveal
Rapper Remy Ma has congratulated Cardi B on her pregnancy.
Recall Cardi confirmed that she is indeed pregnant a couple of hours while appearing on the SNL show rocking a white figure-hugging dress.
Sharing a video of Cardi, Remmy wrote;
I just woke up at 2:45am and saw this video; I’m crying real tears- happy tears. For so many years they made us (women) feel like we had to pretend to be single, pretend to not have a real life, and put our lives on hold to “entertain” the masses. Meanwhile, you feel trapped in your own body, a prisoner to your career, and so unhappy when you supposed to be having the time of your life. @IAmCardiB I am so happy you are free too#QueenSh*t #CongratulationsOnEVERYTHING
