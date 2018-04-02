Reno Omokri slams Buhari’s govt, releases list of alleged looters in APC — Nigeria Today

Reno Omokri slams Buhari’s govt, releases list of alleged looters in APC

Reno Omokri, erstwhile New Media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has slammed the Nigerian government and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over the two lists of alleged looters released by the administration. The Minister had on Sunday circulated a statement containing a fresh list of 23 individuals undergoing trials for alleged […]

Reno Omokri slams Buhari’s govt, releases list of alleged looters in APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

