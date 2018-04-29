Rental trends for low-income earners 'disastrous': Anglicare - The Sydney Morning Herald — Nigeria Today

Rental trends for low-income earners ‘disastrous’: Anglicare – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Rental trends for low-income earners 'disastrous': Anglicare
The Sydney Morning Herald
Canberra rental homes have undergone a"shocking" long-term decline in affordability for low-income earners, Anglicare said on the release of its annual rental affordability report Monday. The charity's 2018 report showed there were no properties within …
Anglicare study shows low-income Tasmanians are being locked out of the private rental market
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!