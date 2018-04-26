Reolink’s latest breakthrough pulls the plugs on smart security cameras — Nigeria Today

Reolink’s latest breakthrough pulls the plugs on smart security cameras
The Reolink Go offers a 4G LTE mobile platform alongside a weatherproof design, rechargeable battery, and optional solar panel, making it perfect for challenging sites like farms, construction sites, and boat docks.
