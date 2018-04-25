Rep Agbonayinma decries poor network connectivity — Nigeria Today

Rep Agbonayinma decries poor network connectivity

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-US Relations/Inter-Parliamentary, Hon Johnson Agbonayinma on Tuesday declared that available facts on smart device connectivity in Nigeria indicated that 125 million smart device users were not getting consistent network connectivity from a single provider.

Agbonayinma, who is representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency of Edo State in the Houe of Representatives, made the declaration at the unveilingof the Cloud Cover Networking Switch device which he said would revolutionise the telecoms industry and create a lot of jobs for Nigerian youths.

The federal lawmaker lamented that 50 percent of Nigeria’s mobile capacity was under-utilised due to lack of service, adding that Africa, especially Nigeria, is still lagging behind despite great advancements recorded in the western world in an age of information technology.

According to him, “Available facts on smart device connectivity in Nigeria indicate that 125 million smart device users are not getting consistent network connectivity from a single provider while 50 percent of the country’s mobile capacity is under-utilized due to lack of service.”

The lawmaker, who described Nigeria as a fertile ground for business, encouraged more investors to come and explore the opportunities in the country, just as he underscored the job opportunities such investments will generate.

“They (Cloud Cover) will engage a lot of the youths and as you can see across the country today they have distributors and they are doing excellently well. And they are also doing well for themselves and taking care of their families.

“So I am also using this opportunity to encourage other investors that Nigeria is a fertile ground. I believe Nigeria is a good country, a good nation despite all the odds. Something good can come out of Nigerians,” he said.

He stressed further said all the benefits were not restricted to Nigeria alone, noting that the new product had partners with multiple international service providers in over 100 countries, including the US and UK, which enables browsing and constant connectivity.

Speaking earlier, the founder and chief executive officer, Cloud Cover Distribution, Nick Dixon, who said mobile data which used to be luxury is now a necessity, said with the new product, there is now an ability to switch and travel abroad without having to carry many phones and gadgets.

Dixon added that he and his partners from China worked long and hard to design and develop the product specifically for the Nigeria market.

The focus of the product, he said, was to ensure that consumers enjoy domestic connectivity and quick travelling.

The Cloud Cover CC1 MiFi device is an Internet Mifi device that makes use of all available network signals within its range to optimise the browsing experience for its users.

