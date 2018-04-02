Report: David De Gea Close To Signing New £350,000-a-week Contract At Manchester United — Nigeria Today

Report: David De Gea Close To Signing New £350,000-a-week Contract At Manchester United

Manchester United are now close to tying down goalkeeper David de Gea to a new five-year deal worth £350,000 a week, according to a report.

David De Gea is said to be ready to sign a new contract before heading off to the World Cup in Russia, making him the club’s second-highest earner behind January signing Alexis Sanchez.

Real Madrid’s rumoured interest in the Spain international has refused to go away, but The Sun suggests that years of speculation will end in the coming weeks as both parties are happy with the contract offer.

A United insider is quoted by the publication as saying: “The club want it sorted. It has to be done in their eyes. They want David can go to the World Cup and come back knowing everything is settled.

“Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] leaving has freed up more wiggle room on wages and United don’t want to drag it out. They want to show the world that David won’t be leaving for anywhere. It’s a real statement mark for them.”

