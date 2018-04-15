Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China – Xinhua
|
Report predicts strong growth of renewable energy consumption in China
Xinhua
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) — China's renewable energy consumption is expanding rapidly, with an expected rise of 9.5 percent per year from 2016 until 2040, according to a BP report. China is expected to account for 31 percent of global renewable …
