Reps $1bn for arms procurement: 'There'll be trouble if Buhari approves $1bn without NASS' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Reps $1bn for arms procurement: ‘There’ll be trouble if Buhari approves $1bn without NASS’ – Vanguard
|
Reps $1bn for arms procurement: 'There'll be trouble if Buhari approves $1bn without NASS'
Vanguard
ABUJA—The House of Representatives said, yesterday, that there would be trouble if President Muhammadu Buhari approves any money for arms procurement without approval by the National Assembly. Buhari. Chairman, House Committee on Army, Rimande Shawulu …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!